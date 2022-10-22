NORTH ANDOVER — Veterans Day was celebrated early in North Andover with Wednesday’s unveiling of a ceremonial check for $65,000 at Town Hall.
The funds will be used to finish the Vietnam War Memorial at the high school, and were accompanied at the celebration by a check representing $100,000 that will go toward green energy and sustainability initiatives in North Andover.
While the money comes from the 2023 fiscal year state budget, the idea for the memorial originated with North Andover native David Rand, who is an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a retired member of the North Andover Police Department.
“One of the young men whose name is on that memorial was Michael Dunn, and I used to work for Michael Dunn’s father when I was 10 years old on the Kittredge Estate,” Rand said at the ceremony.
“When I started to get a little bit older, I thought I wanted to do something in Michael’s memory, and so I went to the Selectmen and asked them if I could build a memorial to Michael’s memory, and they asked me to do one with the rest of the veterans who had passed away during the Vietnam War.”
Rand raised a total of $55,000 for the project, which features the names of six deceased service members. The memorial was refurbished about three years ago with help from a state grant and matching funds from the town, said Joseph LeBlanc, Veterans Agent for North Andover and Boxford.
“This ($65,000) will complete it,” LeBlanc said. “What we’re going to do is add the name of every Vietnam Veteran who served from North Andover on that memorial, and it’s over 500.”
Members of the state delegation who secured the funds and were present at the ceremony included State Senators Barry Finegold and Bruce Tarr, along with State Representatives Christina Minicucci and Tram Nguyen, who is a first generation Vietnamese-American immigrant.
“My father and my uncle served in the Vietnam War alongside U.S. soldiers, so this particularly means a lot to me, as someone who came here as a political refugee and made my home here,” Nguyen said.
The $100,000 for sustainability initiatives includes benches with solar-powered rechargers for cell phones and other devices, a charging station for electric vehicles, and a filling station for water bottles in North Andover Public Schools.
“It sounds simple, but I can’t tell you how much waste we create every day by having so many plastic bottles,” Finegold said. “So many very young kids love to have their flasks, they like to drink out of a bottle they carry around with them.”
Like the Vietnam Memorial, the idea for the filling stations had a local origin.
“One of the eight grade-led civics projects was around these water filling stations,” said Gregg Gilligan, superintendent of schools. “It was student led. It was a student-generated idea. It’s great for our kids and it’s even better that they thought of it, advocated for it.”
