LAWRENCE — A trio of city officials are flying to Virginia Beach Wednesday to honor a Vietnam Prisoner of War and his wife who are originally from Lawrence.
Captain James Mulligan, a Naval aviator, was held captive for seven years after he was shot down in Vietnam on March 20, 1966.
Mulligan was on a mission to attack enemy supply lines in his A-4C Skyhawk, according to biographical information provided by city officials.
While he was held as a POW, Mulligan’s wife Louise “was instrumental in forming a national movement to gather more information on all the POWs and advocated for their safety and release,” according to the information.
Devout Catholics, the couple met for the first time at a dance in the parish center at St. Patrick’s Church in Lawrence.
“Jim and Louise are people of profound faith. Their relationship with God and one another began in Lawrence and led them through sorrows and joys they might have never imagined. They are inspirations to me,” said Rev. Paul O’Brien, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church.
James Mulligan is now age 96 and his wife is 92. The couple no longer travel so Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, City Council President Marc Laplante and Councilor Estela Reyes, vice president, will fly to Virginia Beach Wednesday and return the same day.
The Mulligans will be given resolutions approved by the City Council and keys to the city, officials said.
James Mulligan also authored the autobiographical book “The Hanoi Commitment.”
He also served in World War II and the Korean War.
Laplante came across the couple’s valiant history of service while researching Lawrence monuments “and the stories behind the Lawrencians that are honored,” he said.
Mulligan, as POW, was held in several locations including the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” He was one of 11 POWs who were taken from that location and placed in even worse conditions.
Considered a resistance leader, Mulligan was placed in a place called “Alcatraz.” Eleven men there were in leg irons in solitary confinement for 26 months with little food in a 3-by-9 foot windowless cell, according to information provided by city officials on Mulligan.
DePena, in the statement, described the Mulligans as “the vigilant, the active, the strong and the brave both being Louise and Jim in their very own ways.”
“Lawrencians can only strive to be like Jim and Louise. We are very proud because, and for them,” he said.
The Mulligans have six sons and have been married 73 years.
Laplante pointed to their “beautiful love story that was tested during the Vietnam War.”
“Their story is for love of each other, love of their country, and an intense spirituality that helped them through their darkest days. A new generation of Americans should know their story and be inspired by their sacrifice,” he said.
