LAWRENCE — Visitors to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site run by Lawrence General Hospital faced lengthy delays and sometimes were turned away as demand for the service increased this week.
Officials said community spread of COVID-19, along with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, is driving the dynamic at the 70 General St. site.
The hospital ended up hiring a detail police officer to handle the traffic, which involved people waiting several hours for testing access. The city of Lawrence has consistently been labeled a red zone for having some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state.
"We are basically up there managing the flow," said police Chief Roy Vasque, noting the logjam from the eight-lane testing site extended a distance down nearby Marston Street at times.
Roughly 1,500 people are being testing daily at the outdoor, drive-through site and with a mobile unit, said Ben French, LGH spokesperson.
"Testing sites across the Commonwealth have been very busy. With community spread on the rise in the Merrimack Valley and holidays right around the corner, we've seen an influx of people seeking to be tested over the past few days," French said.
He said prior to this week, the average wait time was two to three hours. On Thursday, the wait at the site was listed at three hours throughout the day on the hospital's website.
However, at another point this week when the average wait time reached more than four hours, French said the end of the line was closed and people were re-directed to other testing sites.
French said an 8 a.m. start time was instituted in the hopes of accommodating more people. And, as part of the winterization plan for the testing center, insulation was installed for the eight, drive-through lanes.
"These shelters are fully insulated and equipped with electrical capability, data ports and heat to increase comfort for staff as winter gets closer," French said.
A higher number of people are typically seen at the sites earlier in the week, particularly Mondays, "where there is pent up demand from the weekend."
"We encourage people to get tested and stay vigilant by continuing to practice physical distancing, wearing masks and doing their part to help us stop the spread of COVID-19," French said.
Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged the lengthy lines at testing sites during a press conference this week at the Statehouse. He noted "96% of the population in Massachusetts has health insurance" and should seek testing elsewhere, including pharmacies.
Testing at "Stop The Spread" sites is free "but that's not only place people can go," he said.
Baker said he'd also monitored news reports regarding long lines at testing sites. People interviewed said they needed testing "because they were traveling for the holiday," he said.
"There's not much we can do but say we think that's not a great idea," said Baker of travel during COVID-19.
"A test is not a Kevlar vest. It's a moment in time," said Baker. "It's pretty clear based on those long lines that a lot of people are going to travel over the holidays."
Baker urged all to continue wearing a mask and "maintaining distance."
