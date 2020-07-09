The public will soon be allowed to visit Essex County Sheriff’s Department facilities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an announcement Thursday from Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
A phased reopening will begin July 13, Coppinger said in the announcement. The first stage will require advance sign-ups and limit one visitor per inmate at a time.
Masks and a medical screening process, to include a temperature check, will be required when anyone enters the facilities.
Additional visitation times will be added during the week to accommodate a maximum number of visitors, Coppinger said.
His statement noted, “These changes are subject to change — and change quickly — depending on the coronavirus situation.”
“We know how hard these past several months have been on our population and their families, but our first priority has always been keeping everyone safe,” Coppinger said. “We feel we are at a point where we can begin to allow visitors, but we will need cooperation from families, attorneys, and volunteers to keep our doors open.”
The facilities were closed to the public March 14, as the pandemic began to take hold in the commonwealth.
The Sheriff’s Department announced several adjustments to keep families and inmates connected during the shutdown, including providing free phone calls.
The Department expedited a plan to provide tablets to each inmate, allowing them to make phone calls to loved ones from their cell.
It also provided inmates the opportunity to access programming material to help with educational and vocational training along with some approved entertainment.
Coppinger’s announcement Thursday said attorneys are continuing to meet with clients in person at the facilities.
Programming set to resume July 13 will allow vendors and volunteers to return as well, in addition to religious visitors.
Below is how and when to schedule a visit:
— Visiting times have been extended and lines will be available at the Middleton House of Correction seven days a week hourly from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors must call 24 to 48 hours in advance to arrange the visit by dialing 978-750-1900 ext. 3472 between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.
— The visit lines at the Essex County Pre-Release Center in Lawrence will be by appointment at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. seven days a week. To make an appointment, call 978-750-1900 ext. 4488 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
— Visit lines at the Women in Transition Center will be Thursdays at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 978-750-1900 ext. 3728 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
— In-person sign-ups for visits are allowed if space is available by checking in at the entrance tent 45 minutes prior to a visit line.
Coppinger advises people to sign-up for Department alerts at essexsheriffma.org for the latest updates, as situations and guidelines can change quickly.