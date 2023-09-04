LAWRENCE — The Three Saints Festival lit up the night Saturday as men carrying flares marched from three different points of the Feast route before converging at the intersection of Common and Union streets for cheers, festivities and a massive barrage of fireworks.
The annual Torchlight Parade is one of the more colorful parts of the annual festival, brought to the city by immigrants from the Sicilian Province of Catania, especially those from around the town of Trecastagni. The festival honors the Three Martyred Brothers: Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino.
The first meeting of the Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino Society was held on Dec. 16, 1921.
The festival continued Sunday with more events, including the procession of the statues of the Three Saints through the Feast neighborhood.
