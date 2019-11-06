Vogler to leave School Committee after 40 years

METHUEN — Robert Vogler does quick math on the back of a napkin to figure out exactly how long he served on the Methuen School Committee. He calculates roughly 40 years.
When it came time to start campaigning yet again, the 73-year-old decided four decades of budgets, policies and meetings was enough. His name did not appear on Tuesday’s ballot, ending the longest School Committee tenure the city has seen.
“It’s been a good run. Everything has a season,” Vogler said. “And I had a good, long season.”
Vogler was first elected to the School Committee in 1974 and served until 1977.
Then came the election he lost by 24 votes. Methuen changed its form of government and voted again six months later, Vogler said. He topped the ticket.
Two years later he was re-elected — then twice more — before being term-limited. School Committee members can only serve three consecutive two-year terms before being booted for a term.
Vogler admits that the election cycles mostly blend together. But tacked together, the years of service put him among the longest serving school committee members in the state, according to the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees Glenn Koocher.
“We have someone in Franklin County who has been there for 50 years,” Koocher said. “And a gentleman in Cambridge who has been a member for 38. Bob is up there though.”
Vogler’s insights on education span from the classroom to the committee table. He was a teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow for three years before earning a master’s degree from Salem State University. With that, he went on to teach at Beverly High for 32 years.
He retired from teaching in 2003 and has worked in real estate since.
Before he became an elected official, Vogler graduated from Tenney High School in 1964.
“I was born over on Milk Avenue,” he said. “Methuen has always been home.”
In 1973 when a vacancy opened on his hometown School Committee, friends encouraged Vogler to run.
He was skiing in Austria with “the kids” at the time — meaning students, Vogler does not have children of his own — and came home to a list of nomination signatures already prepared by those encouraging him.
“Education is something I know and have known well over the years,” he said of his experiences as a German teacher, a history teacher and guidance counselor.
“At the time, there were no educators on the committee,” he said. “They needed a change.”
Paired with his interest in politics, the motivation from friends gave way to a marathon career in campaigning.
Methuen in the 1970s was a compilation of “little schools,” he remembers.
“We weren’t doing anything highly innovative,” Vogler said. “ We had some excellent teachers, but they didn’t have many of the resources they needed.”
During his time in office he has watched the district climb to 7,000 students. He was involved in the construction of every district building, he said, the re-configuration of K-8 students and the establishment of free kindergarten in the 1990s.
He said demographics have shifted, forcing the school district to account for more low-income students.
“You can’t think of Methuen as what it was,” he said. “It’s all about working with the changing demographics.”
He feels good leaving now, especially with the experience Susan Nicholson continues to bring to the committee, he said. She has served alongside him for the past two years, but knew Vogler from when she was a Methuen teacher prior.
“She’s a stellar member of that committee,” he said.
The praise was mutual from Nicholson. She will embark on her third term following Tuesday's election.
“I was impressed with his knowledge. I was impressed with his collaborative spirit. I was impressed with his relationships with the public,” she said. “He’s dedicated to students and staff. And he was extremely helpful to me when I was new on the School Committee.”
She’s one of an estimated 80 School Committee members Vogler worked alongside.
During the last two years, he shared quips with Mayor James Jajuga, the ex-officio chairperson.
“He is, in my eyes, a tremendous asset to the school system,” Jajuga said. “He’s very committed and always, always, always wants what’s best for Methuen as a whole.”
Jajuga elaborated, “He’s the man in the middle. He’s a reasonable voice."
That’s the main lesson Vogler taught Nicholson, as well.
“Always keep an open mind and listen to what people have to say,” she said.
Though he’s leaving the committee, he’ll still be local, he said. He works in town and enjoys watching high school sports, especially hockey.
“My wife and I will do a little more travel. I’ll play a little more golf,” he said.
He’ll still volunteer, like he encourages all residents to do in some capacity.
“I hope I did something good for the community,” he said. “You don’t have to run for office to give back, you can volunteer. Just give something back. That’s the most important thing.”