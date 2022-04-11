ANDOVER — At Ballard Vale Community Church, there is singing coming from the basement. The music comes not from a church choir but from Voices of Hope, a theater group that raises money for cancer treatments.
The group has been using music to raise money for more than 10 years, and now will be rehearsing its performances from a new studio in Andover.
Voices of Hope was founded by Greg Chastain after his mother died from pancreatic cancer. Since he started the organization, the group has donated $836,000 to fight cancer.
Dana Siegal, executive artistic director at Voices of Hope, said the move from a studio in Lawrence was partly motivated by an attempt to find a community.
“You are really struggling for an identity in a large city,” Siegal said. “There are just so many organizations, so many needs and so many people.”
Andover is also where Dana Siegal and several other members are from. Additionally, the group already had a connection to the community, having performed with the Andover High School chorus and choir.
Like almost everything Voices of Hope is coming out of the pandemic having been deeply affected by it.
“It was a struggle,” Chastain said. “It was two years of no shows.” While they couldn’t perform live, Chastain said they instead made do with music videos and virtual performances. He said it was important to still be doing something to keep their members engaged and still part of their community.
While Chastain said donations to their group were cut in half, Vice President Ed Siegal said they were still able to continue raising money.
“We were still able to make significant donations to the Termeer center, while we were watching several of our friends who in their own theatrical groups struggled because they weren’t able to put on shows,” said Siegal. “Because of our mission and what we do people are still willing to come to us and to still donate to us.”
Voices of Hope donates directly to the Termeer Center at Mass. General Hospital.
Chastain said that it is great to be able to see directly where the money is going.
“It’s very transparent,” he said.
Siegal said they also have the benefit of personally knowing people there.
“We actually know the very physicians who are doing the research, the nurses who are caring for the patients,” said Siegal.
They have also known the patients. We have “celebrated their continued recovery and mourned the loss,” said Siegal.
During the pandemic they sent their music to the Termeer Center to be played for the patients, while they were getting their treatments. Chastain said this made a difference because in many cases the patients had to be alone for their treatments due to Covid-19 protocols.
Many of these treatments were first trials for new drugs, said Jon DePrima, youth director at Voices of Hope.
The Siegals have seen first-hand what some of these newer drugs still in trial stages can do.
“My brother a few years ago had stage four melanoma,” said Dana Siegal. “This past year he hit his fifth year cancer free after basically being told there were no options left.”
Appearing on their logo, clothing and even on a tattoo on Greg Chastain’s forearm is a cardinal. For Chastain the connection with the cardinal goes far beyond it just being a songbird. During Chastain’s mother’s fight with cancer, he would have talks with his mother over the phone. In order to talk about something other than her treatment they would often talk about the family of cardinal’s living in the eaves of her house. The imagery of the bird stuck with them and ever since it has been their symbol.
In addition to its personal connection, cardinals are a universal symbol for loved ones who have left us and are back to visit, said Dana Siegal.
Voices of Hope will return to the stage on April 23 and April 24 at the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly. There they will be putting on a performance called, “A Grand Night for Singing! A Musical Review of Rodgers & Hammerstein.”
