METHUEN — Dozens of residents celebrated Earth Day by showing up Saturday morning to pick up litter on the rail trail.
The event started at 8:30 a.m. with a meeting at the train depot on Railroad Street, after which volunteers fanned out along the 2.4-mile-long trail that starts at the Lawrence border and ends at the Salem, New Hampshire, line.
The Methuen Rail Trail connects Lawrence’s Spicket Greenway with Salem’s Bike/Pedestrian Corridor and the rest of the expanding Granite State Rail Trail system.
The cleanup ended around noon.