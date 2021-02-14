METHUEN — A recent vote by the School Committee has exposed a rift on a board that normally functions as more of a team working to tackle common education problems.
During its annual leadership vote at its first meeting in January, the committee voted for vice chairman and secretary. The job of chairman, based on the charter, is occupied by the mayor, in this case, Neil Perry.
The board was deadlocked for several rounds of voting on the vice chairman's post, which had been held by Jana Zanni Pesce. Three members voted for Zanni Pesce to retain the seat but three others voted for Susan Nicholson, citing her vast experience in education.
The seventh member of the committee, Ryan DiZoglio, would have been the tie-breaking vote but he abstained, saying he had "promised both" candidates that he would support them. Instead, he supported neither.
It was a rare moment of discord and confusion for the committee about the position of vice chairman, the person who stands in for the chairman when he is unable to preside over meetings and has other responsibilities as well.
Karen Hallbauer read a statement at the following meeting on Jan. 25 during which she lamented the "unyielding polarization" of the committee.
"I join my colleagues in wishing her well as we begin another challenging year," she said in a prepared statement. "What disheartened me, and compels me to address this committee, was that on Jan. 11, as we embarked on the process (of voting for a new vice chairman) there clearly appeared to be an unyielding polarization of this committee.
"Although given the opportunity, there was no substantive discussion of either nominee, which was a disservice to Nicholson and Pesce as well as the viewing public and the entire school community."
She added that one of the members — Jessica MacLeod — voted "consistently" in the first several rounds of votes in favor of Nicholson.
"Then, without explanation, she switched her vote," Hallbauer said, which broke the 3-3 tie and led to a 4-2 vote in favor of Pesce. Voting for her were Pesce, Perry, MacLeod and Louann Santos. Nicholson and Hallbauer voted against Pesce.
Hallbauer in her statement also brought up the fact that DiZoglio abstained from voting for either candidate during every round of voting, even though he seconded the nominations of both candidates.
She urged the committee, "moving forward, to aspire to be more independent thinkers, and not be unduly influenced by personal bias, one's own or that of others."
MacLeod said the decision to switch her vote was "very difficult. Unfortunately, one committee member kept choosing to abstain from the vote. So, with an eye on forward movement, I determined it would be best to break the standoff and change my vote."
She added: "It was an unusual evening. It was a surprise. I think all of us were taken aback."
She does not, however, see the vote as creating a permanent schism on the committee.
"I don't feel there is a split on the committee in terms of our shared commitment to the community," she said. "I don't see an ongoing lack of discussion. We'll take it as it comes. We've got a lot of work to do."
DiZoglio said after the meeting that he was surprised when Pesce told him she was running for vice chairman. He said he hadn't heard from her but in the weeks leading up to the vote, Nicholson had reached out so he assumed she was the only one running.
Then, he said, the night before the Jan. 11 meeting, Pesce called and asked for his vote.
As such, he decided to try not to upset either candidate.
"I ended up abstaining," he said.
During the debate at the Jan. 11 meeting, committee members who supported Nicholson said they did so because of her educational experience.
Hallbauer and MacLeod, who joined Nicholson in the early rounds of voting, both lauded Nicholson for what she could bring to the table as vice chairman, particularly after what everyone agreed was a difficult year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of schools and disjointed reopening plan.
"I agree 2020 was a difficult year, and member Pesce did a nice job," Hallbauer said. "There's no reason to think 2021 is going to be better. l believe change is good. Given member Nicholson's credentials and her long career in education ... she will lead us into a difficult year. That's my motivation for nominating Nicholson."
Hallbauer noted that Nicholson has been a classroom teacher, an assistant principal, a high school principal, an assistant superintendent and a superintendent when she retired.
"She has a very broad knowledge," Hallbauer said. "This isn't a popularity contest. Given we are dealing with serious issues in the schools, her experience, knowledge and expertise at different levels can be very helpful and give us a new focus for the coming year."
MacLeod echoed those comments, noting that she didn't have "any issues with Pesce" but felt that having someone in the vice chair's seat with an educational background is a blessing. That experience and insight is helpful."
Nicholson said she felt ready to take on the role of vice chairman.
She said that over the last year, she had some personal matters to attend to but that those issues have been resolved so she felt she could devote the time needed to the vice chairman's post.
"I believe my leadership can help moving forward with all that is going on in the district and the world," she said. "I also believe change is good. Member Pesce did a great job, but I'd like the opportunity to be vice chair for the next year."
Pesce, a personal injury lawyer, said it was "not my intent to monopolize the position. Given certain circumstances, I wouldn't have accepted the nomination to go forward again."