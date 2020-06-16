NORTH ANDOVER — This year’s annual town meeting, held outdoors for the first time in the town’s history, went off without a hitch. On Tuesday evening, several hundred residents showed up at the high school’s Joe Walsh Stadium, where they were seated in folding chairs that were kept distant from each other.
A professional sound system ensured every resident could hear what was happening on a stage filled with town officials, including members of the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, Finance Committee, School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, and also hear comments by residents who were asked to step up to a microphone.
A sea of people spread out across the football field, all of whom wore masks and were asked to follow various safety precautions in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each carried a pink card which they held in the air to indicate their vote.
“People enjoyed the experience of being outdoors and gathering in a safe environment,” said DiSalvo, who is in charge of Town Meeting. “Several people suggested it would be a good idea to have it again outdoors, and move it from our usual May time frame to June. They thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to attend our very first al fresco meeting.”
During the two-hour meeting, residents voted in favor of a tax break for Amazon, which is expected to open the doors to a $400 million investment at 1600 Osgood St.; approved spending $550,000 to purchase land that will be part of a new senior center; and agreed to allow the town to ask the state Legislature to change language in the town’s charter from “Board of Selectmen’’ to the gender-neutral language of “Select Board.”
DiSalvo lumped together a number of “consent articles” which all passed handily, then quickly segued into Article 12, which gives permission for the selectmen to spend $550,000 to buy land at the corner of Surrey Drive and Sutton Street. The parcel is intended to be used for a new senior center parking area and egress drive.
Stan Novak of Pembrook Road wanted to know if the town was taking any land by eminent domain as noted in the wording of the article. Murphy-Rodrigues responded saying the property will be purchased, not taken by the town. Voters passed Article 12 with the required two-thirds vote.
Voters gave their overwhelming support to giving Amazon a 10 year tax break called a TIF — Tax Increment Financing — to support a proposed $400 million project that will bring 1,500 full time jobs to the town, not including construction.
There were, however, a few questions posed by residents, including Kevin Martin of Old Farm Road, about the size of the tax break and if it was giving Amazon just too generous of a break.
Murphy-Rodrigues said that by granting Amazon $27 million in property tax breaks over a 10 year period, the town stands to gain $85 million in projected new tax revenue, $4.5 million in permit fees and $8.6 in community betterments over 20 years (total $98 million) vs. an estimated $12 million in taxes and no community benefits if the property remains as it is.
Amazon wants to redevelop 110 acres at 1600 Osgood St., known as Osgood Landing — the former Lucent plant. Amazon is proposing a 3,800,000-square-foot storage, warehouse and distribution facility.
One final step remains. The tax plan must also be approved by the state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council, which meets Thursday.
Murphy-Rodrigues noted that should the project move forward, Amazon and the property owner, Hillwood Enterprises, have agreed to make $8.6 million in “community investments” over 10 years, including a $2.3 million contribution to sewer extension project along Route 125, which is expected to draw more business to that corridor. Amazon also agreed to hold annual hiring events geared toward veterans.
Through an overwhelming majority vote, residents supported North Andover joining with 90 other Massachusetts towns in changing the name of the Board of Selectmen to the gender neutral, “Select Board.”
Voters gave also their unanimous consent to a $111.2 million town operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021. DiSalvo explained that should revenues or expenses change due to the pandemic or an economic recession, a plan is in place to deal with it cooperatively with the benefit of the town’s reserves and savings accounts, and to return to a future town meeting, if necessary, to amend the budget.
“The community showed a great deal of trust in its officials in dealing with these troubled times,” he said.
Here are the articles in the North Andover Town Meeting warrant, all of which were passed by voters:
Article 1: Accept reports from town officers, boards and committees on the receipt and spending of money.
Article 2: Allow the town manager and school superintendent to sign contracts of longer than three years with the approval of selectmen or the School Committee.
Articles 3 and 4: Allow the town and School Committee to accept and grant easements for public purposes.
Article 5: Allow the town to waive dog license fees for residents over the age of 70.
Article 6: Accept a state law regarding the adoption of enhanced fire sprinkler protection for certain buildings and structures.
Article 7: Allow selectmen to appoint a tree warden for a three-year term.
Article 8: Allow the town to provide real estate property tax exemptions to veterans.
Article 9: Allow the town to grant a full exemption of real estate property taxes to Gold Star parents or guardians of soldiers and sailors, members of the National Guard and veterans who have died or are missing in action/presumed dead.
Article 10: Ask the state Legislature to allow the Town Meeting warrant to be posted at specific sites in town, rather than just requiring it to be posted in every precinct.
Article 11: Ask the state Legislature to change language in the town’s charter from “Board of Selectmen’’ to the gender-neutral language of “Select Board.”
Article 12: Allow selectmen to spend $550,000 to buy land at the corner of Surrey Drive and Sutton Street. The parcel would be used for the proposed new senior center parking area and egress drive.
Article 13: Approve spending for the Capital Improvement Plan. Town officials propose spending money on 25 projects.
Article 14: Outline which projects will be paid for using Community Preservation Act money.
Article 15: Set salaries and compensation for elected officials.
Article 16: Authorize the town’s revolving accounts and set spending limits for those accounts.
Article 17: Authorize a $111.2 million town operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Article 18: Spend $7,089,598 for the Water Enterprise Fund. A yes vote will ensure the operation of the Water Department according to projected needs.
Article 19: Spend $5,393,188 for the Sewer Enterprise Fund. A yes vote will ensure the operation of the Sewer Department according to projected needs.
Article 20: Spend $360,429 to operate the Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill.
Article 21: Transfer $20,233 to the town’s savings account for use in an emergency.
Article 22: Transfer $413,008 into the Capital Stabilization Account to buy large capital items without borrowing money.
Article 23: Transfer $66,000 from free cash to an account to pay for retiring employees’ health insurance.
Article 24: Transfer $250,000 from free cash to the School Department’s revolving fund.
Article 25: Allow the town to pay bills that were either missed in Fiscal Year 2019 or were not received in time to pay in that year.
Articles 26, 27 and 28: Ask the state Legislature to allow three petitioners to be eligible to become firefighters despite all three having reached the age of 32 before taking the Civil Service exam.
Article 29: Withdrawn by the petitioner, who was asking for a three-year moratorium of crumb rubber in-fill on artificial turf.
Article 30: Change zoning bylaws regarding permits for signs in certain zoning districts, notably 1600 Osgood St.
Article 31: Approve a tax agreement with the Amazon company, which has proposed the redevelopment of 110 acres at 1600 Osgood St., known as Osgood Landing.