Voters select three incumbents and one newcomer

NORTH ANDOVER — Voters returned two incumbents to the School Committee on Tuesday and gave the nod to an incumbent for Selectmen along with a newcomer.
The town election was held on Tuesday with in-person voting at the high school. The ballots cast in person were combined with a large number of absentee ballots and early voting ballots.
The ballot has two contested races: the Board of Selectmen and the School Committee.
School Committee member Helen Pickard received the most votes, 2,090, winning a second three-year term, while School Committee member Holly Vietzke-Lynch also won a second term with 1,901 votes. They both faced challenger Kevin Dube, a newcomer, who came up short with 1,031 votes.
“As a school district we continue to make improvements and have been able to identify and focus on priorities as a community,” Pickard said following the election. “Voters are incredibly generous and supportive and I’ve had wonderful interactions with citizens and people with different ideas and I appreciate that.”
“I’m flattered by the large turnout and large margin of victory,” Vietzke-Lynch said. “I guess voters like what we’ve been doing the last three years and it’s nice to see they have confidence in us. I’m very thrilled to be serving the town and its schools for another three years.”
A total of 3,003 ballots were counted out of the town’s 20,848 registered voters, making the unofficial turnout about 14.5%, according to Town Clerk Trudy Reid.
“Most observers believed the turnout would be significantly lower, given the pandemic, the change in the election date and the inability to campaign in a conventional manner,” Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo said.
The town originally planned to hold the election March 31, but it was postponed to Tuesday.
Prior to the pandemic, only the League of Women Voters was able to host a candidate forum, DiSalvo said.
“Then things got in the way, which hurt all the candidates,” he said.
Reid set up voting booths at the high school and made sure social distancing was maintained. All voters and poll workers wore face coverings.
Reid said 1,471 voters had requested absentee ballots and 584 early voting ballots, but as of election night, she did not have tallies as to how many voters returned their ballots in time to be counted.
DiSalvo said that “anecdotally, perhaps as many as 50% of all ballots cast were absentee or early votes.”
The hot race was for Selectmen, where there were two available seats.
Board member Regina Kean decided not to seek reelection. The seats have three-year terms, and the board has five members in total.
Incumbent Chris Nobile won a second term on the board with 1,800 votes while newcomer Laura Bates topped the ticket with 1,996 votes.
Nobile, who had previously served on the town’s finance committee and School Committee, reflected on reasons for being reelected.
“I try to bring people together to come up with solutions,” he said. “People want collaboration and movement in a positive direction.”
Bates said she is thrilled to be participating in local government and making sure everyone in town has a voice.
“We want to get to work and make sure our community is the best that it can be,” she said.
Voters rejected both Alissa Koenig, who received 478 votes, and Luke Noble, who received 968 votes.
Noble was an aggressive challenger who raised the most money and was endorsed by Gov. Charlie Baker, who attended his kickoff event. Noble was also the only person who had third party expenditures on his behalf.