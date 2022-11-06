BOSTON — Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to select a new governor and decide congressional, statewide and legislative races in Massachusetts, in a pivotal midterm election being billed as a referendum on Democratic President Joe Biden.
Topping the statewide ballot is a race for governor pitting Democrat Maura Healey and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, against Republican Geoff Diehl and his second-in-command running mate Leah Allen.
The latest polls have shown Healey with a sizable lead. Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, are also on the ballot.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking reelection. Neither endorsed candidates in the race to succeed them.
In other statewide races, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will face Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester in a crowded field seeking to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years and isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone of Weymouth and Daniel Riek of Yarmouth — are also seeking the auditor’s job.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who is overseeing the election, is also on the ballot. The Brighton Democrat faces a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell of Whitman as he seeks a historic eighth term. Juan Sanchez of Holyoke is running on the Green-Rainbow party ticket.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Deb Goldberg faces a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford, who is hoping to get more than the 3% of the vote needed to restore the party’s status.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is seeking a fifth term representing the 6th Congressional district, amid a challenge from Republican Bob May of Peabody and Mark Tashjian of Walpole, who is running as a Libertarian candidate.
The region’s other member of Congress, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, will face former state Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, who is hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to win a congressional office in the state.
Besides statewide and federal races, voters on Nov. 8 will consider ballot questions to tax the state’s wealthiest, set spending limits on dental insurers, expand retail beer wine sales, and repeal a law authorizing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.
A handful of contested legislative races are also on ballots north of Boston, including a challenge to incumbent Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, from Republican Damian Anketell of Peabody in the 2nd Essex Senate district.
In the 1st Essex & Middlesex Senate District, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is facing his first general election challenger in years with Terence Cudney of Gloucester running for the seat as an Independent.
But nearly two-thirds of the races for the Legislature are uncontested on Nov. 8 ballot — at least 109 of 160 House districts and 18 of 40 Senate districts.
A number of county-level candidates who won contested primary races will also breeze through the election with no competition. That includes Paul Tucker, a Democrat who is unopposed for Essex county District Attorney on Tuesday’s ballot, and incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a Democrat.
More than 927,100 voters have already cast ballots through the mail or during early voting that ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Those numbers are expected to grow before Tuesday, with more than 1.1 million requests for mail ballots submitted to local clerks ahead of the election.
More than 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, elections officials say. Registered Democrats have a more than 3-1 advantage over Republicans, but the majority of voters, about 60%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Locally, several communities have already seen thousands of votes cast ahead of the election.
As of Friday, voters in Beverly cast 6,570 ballots by mail while North Andover voters had cast 6,394 ballots, according to a tally provided by Galvin’s office. Salem voters had cast 6,206 mail ballots by Thursday while Gloucester voters had turned in 4,410 ballots, according to the data.
The mail ballots can be counted until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by Election Day, state election officials said.
Nationally, the election will decide control of the U.S. House and Senate, with the outcomes expected to shape the next two years of Biden’s presidency.
Republicans need a net gain of five seats to build a House majority, while they need to flip a net of one seat in the Senate.
Massachusetts voters can find sample ballots, read about the ballot questions and look up polling locations on the state election website: VoteInMA.com.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
