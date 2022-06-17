METHUEN — Although the City Council voted 5-3 in favor of amending the Wage and Salary Classification Plan for City Solicitor Kenneth Rossetti, the ordinance did not receive the six affirmative votes needed to pass.
The dissenting votes were cast by Councilor-at-Large Jessica, West District Councilor James McCarty and Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio. West District Councilor Michael Simard was not present at the meeting.
The current Classification Plan has not been updated since it was issued on July 1, 2013.
According to the ordinance, the city relied on either “outside legal counsel or an in-house attorney, under a personal services contract” before Rossetti became city solicitor in January 2021.
The current Classification Plan has five tiers going up to $115,972, which is Rossetti’s present salary. The new Classification Plan also has five tiers with the maximum salary topping out at $135,000. Had the ordinance passed, Rossetti’s salary would have increased to that amount.
During the June 14 meeting, East District Councilor Steven Saba said that prior to Rossetti’s start date, the city had “extremely high” fees from outside legal counsel.
“In some years, we were looking at $500,000-plus,” he said. “The solicitor’s vow was to lower that and handle as much legal work internally as possible and he’s lived up to that.”
However, DiZoglio felt differently.
“I’m hesitant on this,” he said. “We’re not talking about the contract that we have with our solicitor, we’re talking about the job. I know we had a contract on the table that was pulled. That’s what should be in front of us right now.”
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey said there is no contract associated with Rossetti’s position.
“He is not a department head, he is not a contracted employee,” she said. “He is on the council’s Wage and Salary Classification, that is what drives how much he makes.”
Chairman D.J. Beauregard said having a $135,000 salary figure is necessary to “attract and retain top notch legal talent.”
“You cannot purchase filet mignon for the price of a Happy Meal,” he said. “In the long run, this approach would undoubtedly save taxpayers money, especially in light of the fact that the city has had to fork over more than $320,000 to outside law firms during the arbitration with the [Methuen Police] Superior Officers Union.”
Mayor Neil Perry also urged the council to increase Rossetti’s salary.
“He’s worth every cent of the $135,000,” said Perry. “He’s saving us $200,000 or more that would be going out the door for outside expert legal fees.”
Police Patrolmen Contract
In other news, the council voted unanimously to approve the contract with the Methuen Police Patrolmen’s Association.
The contract will be retroactive from July 1, 2021 and will expire on June 30, 2024.
“Being a police officer isn’t the most glorious job right now,” said Central District Councilor Joel Faretra. “We need to make Methuen an attractive place to be. We’re finally getting out of that dark cloud that has been over this department for many years.”
