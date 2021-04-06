Andover Center for History and Culture is sponsoring four walking tours around some of Andover's special neighborhoods. Masked walkers are sure to feel like tourists in their own backyard.
Here's the schedule:
Central Street: You will walk along one of Andover's most beautiful streets and learn about houses and businesses on this historic path. At the heart of downtown Andover, Central Street served as Andover's "Main Street" during the 17th and 18th centuries. The walk is Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m.
Shawsheen Village: In honor of Shawsheen Village’s 100th anniversary, Angela McBrien, collections manager for the center and curator of "Shawsheen: A Village Transformed," will lead a walk on Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Walkers will explore the planning, design and beginnings of the village in the 1920's.
Historic Mill District: Take a walk down Essex Street into the heart of Andover's Historic Mill District. Explore the once humming industrial hub of the Smythe and Dove Flax mills and the neighborhood its factory workers inhabited. The walk is Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.
Main Street: Explore Main Street in downtown Andover from its early beginnings as a toll road through its evolution into the shopping and dining destination it is today. This walk is Sunday, May 2 at 10 a.m.
It's a pay what you like registration. Registration is required as space is limited. Minimum is five people and maximum is 10 people. To register, go to andoverhistoryandculture.org. You will get the tour's meeting place once you have registered.