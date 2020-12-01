LAWRENCE — Wondering what's the best way to prevent community spread of COVID-19? Lawrence public school students have a few ideas to share.
As part of a districtwide contest, students submitted public service announcement videos encouraging residents to support the school system's effort to return to in-person learning by reducing community transmission of the virus, said Superintendent Cynthia Paris, who unveiled the winners in a compilation video.
In an effort to stay healthy and curb coronavirus spread, students across the city have been learning remotely from home since school began in mid-September. Teachers began the academic year working in school buildings and instructing students online, but to help stop the spread Paris allowed teachers to also go remote if they chose. All instruction is scheduled to remain remote until at least January. Before the holiday break in late December, a decision will be made about a possible return to schools in January, Paris said.
This densely populated city has consistently been labeled the red, high-risk COVID-19 zone by state health officials. According to numbers released by Mayor Daniel Rivera's office Sunday, a total of 8,857 residents have tested positive for the virus.
In their videos, students got creative to explain what they knew about the coronavirus and how people can stay healthy and safe. Winners were chosen by grade level, Paris said, and all winning schools will receive $1,000 to be put toward academics and other learning efforts.
In the kindergarten-to-second-grade category, second-grader Luna Cabreja Urena from Wetherbee School filmed a coronavirus news broadcast encouraging mask wearing and use of disinfectants and hand sanitizer. She also demonstrated proper hand washing with soap for 20 seconds.
Tarbox School's third-, fourth- and fifth-graders put their own spin on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," performing a musical routine over Zoom called "Holiday Safety" with the help of music teacher Rebecca Cherry and special education teacher Kimberly Senko. Other staff members chimed in, too. Lyrics in the winning video included "This year's not like olden' days, friends can't be in our homes ... to protect our friends it is clear to us, they can't be near to us." As some students beatboxed, others encouraged viewers to "have a safe and happy Christmas" while family holiday photos were shown on the screen.
Darielys Cruz and Kylah Bragan, students at UP Academy Oliver, took home honors in the sixth-to-eighth-grade category for narrating a hand-drawn story about mask wearing, social distancing and how the coronavirus can be spread. "Please help us stop the spread of COVID and get back to our schools," their video said.
Cindy Santana, who attends Abbott Lawrence Academy, also narrated an animated video explaining how COVID-19 is spread and how community members can take advantage of free testing across the city. She won in the high school category.
"I find myself more grateful than I have ever been for this extraordinary group of students, families and staff," Paris said in announcing the winning videos. "(The contest) gave students and staff the opportunity to express, in their own way, the importance of everyone doing the simple things — wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing hands — that will reduce transmission of COVID-19 and make it possible for students and teachers to join each other in classrooms again."
A video compilation of the students' works can be viewed at the Lawrence public schools website — lawrence.k12.ma.us — or on the Lawrence Public Schools YouTube page.