ANDOVER — Dozens of Andover High students walked out of school Thursday as tensions built over a fight between two students and messages painted on “the rock’’ — a boulder in front of the school.
Two students at the school who were involved in a fight Wednesday morning are facing disciplinary action, as are students who were present at the fight and interfered with first responders — including police, firefighters and EMTs — school officials said. The students who participated in Thursday’s walkout also face disciplinary action, school officials said.
Messages painted during the last several days on “the rock,’’ as it has long been known in the school community, appeared to fuel the tension between students and school officials. Students who painted a message on the rock without the permission of school officials are also being disciplined.
Late Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Sheldon Berman released a statement explaining that school officials recently gave permission for the rock to be painted with the colorful rainbow symbolism of National Coming Out Day, “which is a day to celebrate and promote inclusion and acceptance.’’ After that, someone painted “Trump 2020,” “MAGA 2020,” “NRA’’ and an expletive directed at the high school on the rock, marring the National Coming out Day image.
Over the weekend, the Andover High School Gender Sexuality Alliance and other members of the community restored the rock to its rainbow flag symbolism.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, other students asked Principal Philip Conrad’s permission to paint yet another message on the rock, according to a letter Conrad sent to parents.
“I asked for the students to wait until we were able to meet and hold a collaborative conversation,” Conrad said. “They disregarded my offer and painted the rock without permission.”
The students wanted to paint a message in support of one of the students involved in the earlier fight at the school, according to Berman’s statement. School officials said the words “black lives matter’’ were painted on the rock, despite the lack of permission from the principal.
Ken Gasse, the father of one of the students who has been suspended for painting those words on the rock, said his son Ethan, 18, an Andover High senior, and another student asked the principal’s permission to paint the rock. They wanted to display a message in support of their friend — a minority student who was involved in the fight with a white student in gym class on Wednesday.
Gasse said his son heard that his friend was treated more roughly by police and school officials who broke up the fight than the other student was. The principal eventually refused to give permission for Ethan Gasse to paint the rock, his father said, but Ethan did so anyway.
Gasse said his son — who has no prior discipline record and is a longtime Boy Scout with a strong social conscience — knew he was breaking a rule and that his family expected punishment, but not the two-day suspension he got.
“Two days seems excessive,’’ the elder Gasse said, stressing the school should have “progressive discipline’’ for a student with no prior record of breaking school rules. Gasse said the family will appeal his son’s punishment, arguing that he should have gotten a one-day suspension or some other form of punishment.
Gasse also said he is bothered by school officials calling his son’s act “vandalism’’ when it was an acceptable social message.
“He’s a clean kid, well known in school,’’ Gasse said of his son, describing the minority student as being “like a brother’’ to Ethan.
“I have no issue that he did it,’’ Gasse said of Ethan painting the rock.
Conrad’s letter explained students are not allowed to paint the rock without approval from school officials.
“Anyone painting on the rock needs the permission of the administration prior to doing so,’’ the letter said. “It is always my hope that civic engagement can be done in a cooperative manner to ensure the safety of all involved.’’
In his letter, Conrad said that on Thursday morning, some students walked out of class. He did not explain the reason behind the walkout. A school spokesperson said 50 to 60 students were involved and now face disciplinary action.
“This walkout had not been communicated to us in any way and therefore cannot be classified as a student demonstration that had been mutually agreed upon,” Conrad said. “Therefore, any student who left class and/or the school may be subject to discipline as classified in the AHS handbook. All student information and discipline is considered private, and I am not able to comment further.”
Ken Gasse said the walkout was in support of his son, the minority student who got in the fight and other students being disciplined.
Conrad said “the rock” is on school property, and administrators have welcomed students creating positive messages.
Asked for more information about other messages painted on the rock and the fight, the school spokesperson said all student information and disciplinary actions are considered private.
Berman’s statement said school officials are carefully reviewing what happened.
“I am particularly concerned about these incidents,’’ he wrote. “I believe the high school administration does its best to support the voices of all APS (Andover public school) students and to create an identity-safe school that honors the diversity of our community. Principal Conrad consistently offers to discuss issues with students, listen to their concerns, and find productive solutions to problems. He has also found ways to assist students in expressing their viewpoint publicly in a manner consistent with the administration’s policies.
“We are deeply disturbed by the defacing of the rock and the altercation between students,’’ the letter said, “and will continue to pursue actions that protect both students’ rights, safety and privacy.’’