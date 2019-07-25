NEWBURYPORT – An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a homeless man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for indecent assault and battery of a child.
James E. Stackhouse, 53, was ordered to check in with a Newburyport District Court probation officer and register with Haverhill police as a sex offender but failed to do both, according to a court official.
In April 2018, Stackhouse pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 and was sentenced to two and a half years in jail. Since he was given credit for 281 days already served, he was released from jail July 19. The charges were based on a 2017 incident in Amesbury.
When Stackhouse was released, he reported to Newburyport District Court that day to be fitted with a GPS tracking unit as required by his plea agreement. But Stackhouse arrived just before the courthouse closed, prompting officers to hold him until Monday when the GPS was placed on him.
When he left the jail, Stackhouse first went to Lawrence District Court to clear a matter there. He then walked to Newburyport District Court – a roughly six-hour journey, according to Google Maps – arriving there about 4:25 p.m., minutes before the building closed for the weekend, according to a court official.
Before being set free Monday, Stackhouse was reminded by Judge Peter Doyle that he needed to adhere to all conditions of probation, including registering as a sex offender. Other conditions include remaining drug and alcohol free with random screens, having no contact with his victim, staying out of Amesbury and never leaving Massachusetts.
By Thursday, however, Stackhouse had failed to check in with his probation officer and had yet to register as a sex offender with Haverhill police. It is unclear why he was ordered to register with Haverhill police.
Stackhouse had served time for a 2017 indecent assault on a child that he knew through her mother, according to a report by Amesbury police Officer Troy Burrell.