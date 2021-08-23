Warren invites public to Custom House event 

NEWBURYPORT — The senior senator for Massachusetts is expected to hold a meet-and-greet event at the Custom House Maritime Museum on Tuesday night.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, is expected to make remarks and answer questions about current events in the Senate during Tuesday's outdoor event. The gathering will be held on the Custom House Maritime Museum's lawn at 6 p.m. The crowd may begin settling in at 5 p.m.
Warren said in an email that she is looking forward to being in Newburyport and will be taking questions from the audience.
"We'll talk about how we can make change and put our government on the side of working families,” Warren said.
The event is free and open to the public.
Warren was first elected to her Senate seat in 2012. She ran successfully for another six-year term in 2018.
Her 2020 presidential run was unsuccessful. She will be up for re-election to the Senate in 2024.
For more information visit the Custom House Maritime Museum's Facebook page.