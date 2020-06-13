NORTH ANDOVER — The people responsible for preserving the town's past are in place at the North Andover Historical Society.
The society recently welcomed a new executive committee and two new members to the board of directors.
All of the appointments were announced at the society’s annual meeting last month.
The executive committee consists of:
President Christian McVey, a North Andover native and longtime board member who is taking over from Stan Limpert who served as the society's president since 2014. McVey is a Vassar College graduate and director of marketing for F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company.
Vice President Alexander Loth, who joined the board in 2019 and is a project manager with Minco Corporation in North Andover. He is a graduate of St. John's Prep and Middlebury College and is involved in scouting.
Treasurer Susan Haltmaier, who oversees the society's investment portfolio, money market and checking accounts. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and the London School of Economics.
Secretary Nathan Weinreich, who joined the board in 2019. He is a former U.S. Army officer and served on the town's Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a senior financial analyst at Raytheon.
The following people joined the 14-member board of directors for three-year terms:
Kelly Cormier, who moved to North Andover in 2012 and is a consultant specializing in program management for various companies. She serves as an alternate on the town's Planning Board. She has also been appointed to the Master Plan Implementation Committee.
Tracy Wakeman, who has lived in North Andover for more than 35 years and is retired from Liberty Mutual. She was recently appointed to the board of the North Andover Improvement Society and also serves on the vestry of Saint Paul’s Church.