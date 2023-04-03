METHUEN — The city’s Water Department is alerting some West End residents to expect occasional interruptions to their water service over the next two weeks.
These will result from upgrades being done to valves under the street as part of the Forest Street water tank project, which began in September.
“The only interruptions would be for the area around the tank,” said Water Superintendent Daryl Laurenza. “We’re doing the valves, and we’ve done half of them already.”
A notification will be sent out to those whose service will be affected. Traffic will be detoured around the work, and motorists can also expect delays as four tractor-trailers carry scaffolding out of the site around the tank.
“It’s pretty much all down by tomorrow,” Laurenza said. “One trailer load has been removed from the site. I believe another one is scheduled for this afternoon.”
The tank holds 3.8 million gallons of water that supplies the city’s West End, “from Broadway, to the Dracut line, to New Hampshire,” Laurenza said.
The painting, cleaning and refurbishing of the tank, which was built in the 1970s, has included the installation of a new venting system on the roof and a mixing system inside.
The latter ensures water quality by keeping it from stagnating in summer and freezing in winter, which can also damage the tank.
The project was budgeted for $3.6 million in the city’s 2023 capital improvement plan, and that money comes out of the enterprise fund, Laurenza said.
An emergency bypass system has kept water flowing while work progressed on the tank, which is 100 feet high and 80 feet wide. It will take a week to refill, and that process will begin in the last week of April or first week of May.
But the tank won’t start supplying faucets again until environmental testing of the water has been completed, Laurenza said.
The project will also include a touch of local pride, after a template is fixed to the tank next week, and a big, blue “M” is painted on its side.
“When you’re coming up 93 heading north, you’ll see the M there,” Laurenza said.
