NORTH ANDOVER — After the Aug. 8 downpour that flooded homes and businesses across the region, insurance agent Jim LaFond said he began fielding a lot calls about issuing flood insurance policies.
Aug. 8’s storm dumped up to 6 inches on some parts of the Merrimack Valley, and this Friday’s downpour saw about 2 inches in less than an hour. Homes and businesses experience flooding from Friday’s deluge for the second time in 10 days.
Even precautions such as sump pumps, which move water from the basement to outside of the house, sometimes fail and can’t prevent flooding, LaFond said. His own basement sump pump was overwhelmed by the shear volume of water and overflowed on Aug. 8.
“It’s not easy to sell to people in New England because we don’t have historic floods,” said Lafond of R.C. Lafond Insurance Agency in North Andover. “It can be an expensive policy for people in high flood areas, and it’s pretty expensive even if you’re in a lower risk area.”
Flood insurance in Massachusetts varies drastically. Lafond said that the lower risk areas would cost about $600, where higher flood risk areas tend to lean upward of $2,000.
Even still, flood insurance may not cover all of the damages Merrimack Valley residents faced this summer.
“Flood insurance or water damage is sort of a tricky coverage,” Lafond said. “That coverage is limited.”
He added many times the issue is around sewage.
“There’s no way to cover that,” Lafond said. “We have had flooding before, but I think this was a confluence of events that probably won’t happen again.”
Lafond said many agencies don’t offer flood insurance typically. R.C. Lafond Insurance Agency may sell a few more flood insurance policies, Lafond said, but the flooding may just lead to more conversation about flood insurance.
He also added the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response to localized flooding is very variable.
FEMA also cannot provide assistance for disaster needs that have already been resolved by other sources, like insurance, according to the federal agency’s website. If a resident’s insurance, or another program, does not cover all disaster-caused losses, people may be eligible for assistance through FEMA.
Individuals can apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) disaster recovery unit coordinates the delivery of FEMA for public assistance, individual assistance and small business administration disaster loans.
After a disaster, MEMA works with local, state and federal partners to identify programs that may be available for assistance.
“Reimbursements are typically 75% of eligible costs, with the remaining 25% cost being the applicant’s responsibility,” according to the Mass.gov website.
Cities and towns in the region are pursuing funding remediate the flooding impact.
“At the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, we encourage community members and municipalities to take advantage of disaster relief funding following this significant flood event, and to engage both at the municipal and regional level in hazard mitigation planning to prepare for impactful events such as these,” according to a state of emergency post by the commission on Aug. 15.
Haverhill’s Mayor James Fiorentini declared a State of Emergency following the storm. In order to be eligible for state and federal compensation, the city must document specific dollar amounts of damage.
Fiorentini asked residents to complete a post flood damage claim form by Aug. 17.
North Andover also asked residents to account for losses and expenses with a form by the 17th.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry announced on Aug. 14 the city is working with legislative delegations and MEMA to have damage from the flood on Aug. 8 designated as an emergency, in order for the city to qualify for potential disaster assistance.
“The storm was as extreme a weather event as we have seen in years, perhaps even decades,” Perry said. “I know of so many residents who have lost so much, and we must take every action possible to try to get them the help that they need.”
While there is no guarantee that the city qualifies for assistance, Perry asked for people to complete a form by this past Thursday to assess the damage done within the community.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a summer when it’s rained this hard, this often,” Perry said.
State representatives are also trying to help.
“The anxiety of further damage to houses and local businesses along with the potential threat of displacement only grows when the forecast predicts rain. This has all had a very personal impact on my constituents,” Rep. Ryan Hamilton said. “My office, along with our partners at the local, state, and federal levels, is here to assist any Haverhill or Methuen residents who have experienced flood damage to their property.”
