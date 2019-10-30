METHUEN — A water main break on Pleasant Valley Street forced a nearby dialysis center to shut down Wednesday afternoon.
Patients who had appointments at Fresenius Kidney Care Merrimack Valley, 100 Milk St., either rescheduled or went to other dialysis centers, according to Ashley Adams, clinical manager at the facility.
There were no injuries or medical emergencies, Adams said.
The rupture of the 12-inch water main near The Loop was reported at 3:45 p.m., according to Daryl Laurenza, acting director of the Department of Public Works. Workers removed the defective section of the main and replaced it with a new pipe, Laurenza said.
They used nuts, bolts and couplings to connect the replacement pipe with the rest of the main, he explained. A vacuum truck sucked dirty water out of the pipe.
He estimated the main was installed in the 1960s or 1970s. The eight crew members had to dig up part of the street with a backhoe, make the repair and eventually fill in the hole.
Laurenza said Wednesday evening he hoped to finish the job before midnight. Fresenius Kidney Care is open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
While the DPW crew worked on fixing the break, traffic on Pleasant Valley Street was narrowed to one lane.
“We probably lost 150,000 gallons of water,” Laurenza said.