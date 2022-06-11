In celebration of Pride Boston, the waterfalls on Osgood Street in Methuen were illuminated with a display of vivid colors from hydro-powered lights designed by local artists. “Light the Falls,” which ran from June 2 to 4, is headed by the Arts Institute Group of the Merrimack Valley and Methuen Arts, working in partnership with the city of Methuen, Olson Electric, and Lam Partners. Keep an eye on the Methuen city website to see when the falls will be lit again.
