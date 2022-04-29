The family of the girl who was murdered in Lawrence in 1988 issued a statement in the wake of the arrest of an Alabama man more than 33 years after the crime was committed.
”As the family of Melissa Tremblay we would like to address the recent arrest made in her case,” Daneille Root, a cousin to Tremblay, wrote on behalf of the family in a release issued by the Essex District Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon. “First and foremost we would like to thank the police who have worked so hard over the years to make sure justice was found.”
Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Alabama, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the southern state and is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Massachusetts, according to Sheriff Matt Gentry. McClendon is not contesting his return to Massachusetts, where his arraignment will be held on a future date.
Tremblay, a sixth-grader at the Lancaster School in Salem, New Hampshire, was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988. She was reported missing the previous day and found stabbed to death and run over post mortem by a freight car. Over time, the case went cold, until McClendon was arrested this week.
“Since her murder in 1988, we have always prayed for justice. We have never stopped thinking of Missy, despite what others, who say they are her friends, have said in the media in the past years,” the family’s statement continues. “My aunt Janet [Melissa’s mother] may not have used the best judgment in allowing Missy to play around the neighborhood of the social club, but that is between her and God. She loved Missy and never intended any harm to come to her.”
Tremblay was known to play in the adjacent neighborhoods while her mother, who has since died, and her mother’s boyfriend frequented the social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.
“We thank everyone for their prayers and so many of the kind words we have seen posted on the social media articles,” the statement continues. “We are very eager for the next steps that the Essex County DA's office will be taking in the prosecution of Marvin McClendon.”
The family, whose members live out of state, also thanked the District Attorney’s Office for finding them and keeping them abreast of the news. The statement was signed by Root “on behalf of my parents Paul and Barbara Root and my sister Cheryl Graham (Missy’s aunt, uncle and cousins).”
