James Wubao, 35, has nowhere to go and fears the coronavirus.
Thursday morning at the corner of Broadway and Haverhill Street in Lawrence he sat on the sidewalk next to other unmasked and unsheltered people, their backs against a shuttered business.
A middle-aged woman wearing a mask stomped from a nearby doorway and stood before the group.
She clapped and yammered for them to go.
An older woman, who sleeps near a church or sometimes under a bridge, yammered back, equally irate.
Meanwhile, seemingly inured to the conflict bubbling in his midst, Wubao, who has been homeless in Lawrence for five years, said these are especially uncertain times for him and his fellow homeless people.
"We have nowhere to go," said Wubao.
He held out his arms in amused despair and smiled, not entirely without cheer, a colorful cane at his side.
A few cars and a Lawrence police vehicle entered the intersection on Broadway.
In normal times, 10 a.m. would be busy. This overcast morning, with many people still sheltering in place, traffic was light.
Asked what the best thing for homeless people would be, Wubao mulled the question over.
Affordable housing, he says. Especially now with so much going on, he says.
What worries him?
"I am worried about catching a disease." he says.
Within a half hour, the group on the corner has dwindled from five to three.
In their place two other people sit, joined by a man in a wheelchair.
The forecast calls for rain throughout the day.
At 10:30 a.m. it pelts the sidewalk and streets.