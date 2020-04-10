It seems like there's a new one each day, but in these days of social distancing, everyone loves a parade.
Teachers from the Caleb Dustin Hunking School joined NRT buses and Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise car parade for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon.
With no classes in session, parades offer teachers a safe way of reaching out to students to let them know they still care. So they decorated their cars and hit the streets.
The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with viewing areas for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms.