The space at 19 Essex Street in Andover is no stranger to change.
Since the Pappadopoulos family’s inception of Glory, the location’s first restaurant in 1999, the spot has evolved to fit Andover’s growing restaurant scene. It now houses one of Andover’s newest restaurants, Daxi Greek Cafe and Bar, which officially opened its doors last month.
Daxi is Spiro Pappadopoulos’ latest concept and joins Sauce Burgers and 15sx Cocktail Bar on Essex Street. All three are housed under the Andolini’s Restaurant Group and Andolini’s banner.
Each concept Pappadopoulos has developed at the downtown location has come out of his desire to fill a certain void. Pappadopoulos took over the family business in 2012 and Glory became Andolini’s when he felt Andover needed another Italian restaurant.
When Pappadopoulos decided it was time to update the restaurant yet again when the number of Italian eateries in the area grew, the idea of Daxi was born.
Andolini’s was about to be updated when COVID-19 hit in March of 2020. As the restaurant landscape changed to takeout, it became the perfect time to renovate. The project developed into a larger idea than originally intended and that’s when the decision to change directions formed.
“Everything we do here, from opening Sauce to 15sx, is trying to fill a need for the community and what you would want if you lived here,” Pappadopoulos said. “We all live here so we knew we needed something different.”
He and his immediate and extended family live in town. and their Greek heritage gives him a personal attachment to this latest venture.
“I also wanted to have a healthier menu than an Italian restaurant lends itself to,” Pappadopoulos said. “Greek is Mediterranean. It’s a little bit healthier and that was another reason to take this road.”
Patrons will find an array of modern Greek options — from tabbouleh salad to grilled octopus and braised lamb. With the new menu, the Sunday brunch previously offered at Andolini’s will continue, but now reflects the Mediterranean flair. Greek honey tops the flap jacks and Loukaniko and feta fill the omelets.
The renovations have created a warm, upscale spot with comfortable, blue-and-white wicker chair seating along with booths. The familiar exposed brick continues to run throughout the building and the bar still attracts the eye. The bar also has an updated menu with options like spicy whipped dips and pita and crispy chickpeas.
“It’s a combination of making everything from scratch to have the best food possible, but also trying to give the people of the town what they want,” Pappadopoulos said. “That means a high-quality, welcoming service and atmosphere.”
Spencer Thomas leads the kitchen as executive chef. He worked for Glory and Andolini’s, and served as an executive chef for several years at another Greek establishment. Thomas and Pappadopoulos worked on Daxi’s menu over the last few months, experimenting and molding it into what guests will find.
“We made the food, and have lived it over these last four months,” Pappadopoulos said. “He [Thomas] deserves a lot of credit for the actual food that’s on the menu now.”
While the concept has evolved from Italian to Greek, the enthusiasm that built this space remains untouched.
“This is where my family grew up. We have guests that I went to elementary school with that are coming here today. It’s very much our hometown,” Pappadopoulos said. “We want you to feel you had a meal of high-quality ingredients prepared well by people who take care of you while you’re in this space and appreciate you being there.”
