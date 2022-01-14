With temperatures in the mid-40s on Thursday — after single-digit temperatures earlier in the week — it might have been balmy enough for a nice, long walk. In fact, it was.
Area residents took advantage of the relative warmth, getting out for some fresh air and exercise.
But, as expected, it’s not going to last.
Friday’s temperatures will be back to normal, with highs in the mid 30s and gusty north winds. Friday night will bring wind chills as low as -19 in the Merrimack Valley.
Saturday, while sunny, won’t go much over 12 degrees, with strong northwest winds creating wind chills of -21 degrees.
Things warm up a little by Sunday, and on Monday, we get back into the 40s.
Unfortunately, there’s a 90% chance of rain and/or snow. After that it cools down again.
Hold on to the safety bar as the roller coaster weather takes the region for a ride as January still has a ways to go.