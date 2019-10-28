NEWBURY – A Webster man who police say sent an obscene image of himself to an officer pretending to be a 14-year-old girl was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Stephen Dery, 59, of 13 Eastern Ave. was charged with sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter. The charges came at the end of a local investigation that began with a tip from an Arizona police detective, according to court records.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Dery on $10,000 cash bail based on the seriousness of the charges and because he didn’t turn himself in once a warrant was issued for his arrest. Instead, she said, Dery was picked up by another police department.
But Dery’s attorney, Nicole Reilly, argued that her client had been released by a judge Friday and came to court on his own days later. She also said Dery had been in a hospital when the warrant was issued.
“Ten thousand dollars is akin to no bail,” Reilly said.
Doyle gave weight to the fact that Dery came to court on his own Monday and set bail at $1,000, which was immediately posted by Dery’s wife. Dery left the courthouse shortly before noon.
While awaiting a possible trial, Dery must have no contact with anyone under 18 and must not use the internet. He is due back in court Dec. 2 for a pretrial hearing.
An Arizona detective called Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski on May 30, saying he had been chatting with a Webster man who believed the detective was a 14-year-old girl, according to a police report.
During the sexually explicit chats, Dery sent the detective a photo of himself wearing only underwear and then asked for a sexual photo in return.
The Arizona detective gave Wojtkowski Dery’s phone number and asked that he take over.
Wojtkowski first texted Dery on June 3, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.
“I sent a message to Dery clearly indicating the age of the undercover,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report. “Dery’s response was ‘yes, illegal, LOL.’”
During their chats, Dery showed sexual interest, repeatedly asked sexually suggestive questions and asked for explicit photos. Dery eventually began sending Wojtkowski photos of himself, first only in his underwear and then on July 17, an image of his genitals, according to Wojtkowski.
“Dery also acknowledged that other young girls have sent him nude images and that he could get arrested for possessing same,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski eventually sought a warrant for Dery’s arrest.
Dery’s arraignment comes weeks after Michael Iodice of Framingham was arraigned in the same courthouse on charges after believing he was meeting an underaged girl for sex.
Instead, he was arrested by the same Newbury detective who again posed as an underaged girl. In September, James Cook of Waltham was arrested under similar circumstances.
Iodice and Cook were charged with child incitement and sending obscene matter to a minor.
