LAWRENCE — Two celebrations marked by religion and culture are taking place in Lawrence this weekend — the 96th Feast of the Three Saints at Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church and the 45th Mahrajan at St. Anthony’s Maronite Church.
The Mahrajan, is a celebration of Lebanese community, culture, and cuisine, held Friday through Sunday at St. Anthony’s, 145 Amesbury St.
This popular event will feature live Lebanese music, Lebanese and American food and pastries, raffles, games, folkloric dance and belly dancing, hookah, souvenirs and more.
The three days of festivities run from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and from noon to midnight Sunday.
For almost half a century, St. Anthony’s Mahrajan has been an annually anticipated event where thousands of people of all ages flock from throughout the U.S. and Canada to enjoy the celebration of Lebanese culture and cuisine. This event has become a landmark for the Merrimack Valley community.
Admission is free and St. Anthony’s Church invites everyone to attend.
Thousands are also expected at the free Feast of the Three Saints, which also begins Friday and culminates on Sunday afternoon with a procession featuring statues of the three holy martyrs, Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino.
The feast is presented by the St. Alfio Society, who continue to worship together, work together and walk together in the footsteps of their founders.
"It's about family and friends and rekindling old friendships," said Tony Palmisano, who is co-chairing this year's feast with fellow St. Alfio Society member Tony Bruzzese. "People look forward to this event as the last big celebration of the summer."
Part of that celebration includes entertainment, featuring Tony Pace and The Herland Brothers on Friday, The Fabulous Duprees, Rico Barr Band and Mugsy on Saturday and Mike Girard's Big Swinging Thing on Sunday.
Annual raffle
This year's St. Alfio Society raffle offers a first prize of a trip to Florence, Italy, for two or $5,000 cash, a second prize of $1,000 cash and a third prize of $500 cash.
Raffle tickets, $2 each or $10 for seven are available at the St. Alfio booth in the Holy Rosary Church parking lot and in front of the St. Alfio Society building, 20 Common St.
Tickets are now available from society members and at the society's building.
Food and drink
The St. Alfio Society will have its Cafe Tre Santi, located in the church parking lot and serving sausages, meatballs, chicken cutlets, eggplant parmigiana, roast pork, shrimp scampi and steamed mussels.
"We're offering food items that traditionally other vendors do not do," Palmisano said.
Other vendors will be offering crispelli, rice balls, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and other food items.
The feast features free parking and shuttle service.
Feast of the Three Saints schedule:
Friday:
6:30 p.m.: Opening procession from City Hall to Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church.
8:15 p.m.: Tony Pace performs on the main bandstand, located at the intersection of Union and Common streets.
8:30 p.m.: The Herland Brothers, a country band, performs Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the Tripoli stage, opposite Tripoli Bakery.
Saturday:
2 p.m.: Cannoli eating contest on the Tripoli stage.
3 p.m.: Dance and cheer competition on the Tripoli stage.
6 p.m.: The Fabulous Duprees perform on the main bandstand.
8 p.m.: Torchlight procession at the corner of Common and Newbury streets ending with fireworks and the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band.
8:30 p.m.: Rico Barr Band featuring the JJR Horns performs on the Tripoli stage.
9:15 p.m.: Classic rock band Mugsy, performs at 9:15 p.m. on the main bandstand.
Sunday:
10 a.m.: Mass, Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church.
3 p.m.: Procession, from the church.
4 p.m.: Acting Out! Theater Company presents a children's play, "Schooled" at on the Tripoli stage.
4:30 p.m.: Mike Girard's Big Swinging Thing plays on the main stage.
6:30 p.m.: "Moment of Glory" in front of the St. Alfio building, 20 Common St., featuring a benediction, the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band and showers of confetti.