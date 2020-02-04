Well-prepared town clerk takes over in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER — Town Clerk Trudy Reid, who began her new duties Dec. 30, boasts a wealth of experience in running elections, registering voters, issuing marriage licenses and birth and death certificates and keeping records.
She has earned the right to place the abbreviation CMMC after her name. That stands for certified Massachusetts municipal clerk and one does not earn that distinction by sending away for it.
A candidate must have at least three years of experience as a town clerk, attend several hours of classes and pass a test that covers election laws, vital statistics, the various zoning and planning documents developers are required to file with a town clerk's office and other subjects.
"It was a tough test," said Reid, who lives in Wenham. She spent 30 hours preparing for it.
Reid was the elected town clerk in her community for four years, starting in May 2010. Before she won that job, she worked on elections in Wenham for 10 years.
"I love elections," she said.
That's probably a good thing, because she and her staff will be supervising four of them this year: The March 3 presidential primary, which also includes the choosing of Democratic and Republican state committee members; the March 31 town election, the Sept. 1 state primary and the Nov. 3 presidential contest.
Reid was the town clerk in Lynnfield for five and a half years.
"This office is a lot busier," she said of her current position. Lynnfield has four voting precincts while North Andover has eight.
Her immediate predecessor, the highly regarded Joyce Bradshaw, had the job for 25 years. Bradshaw also earned the status of certified Massachusetts municipal clerk.
"Not 25 years," Reid said when asked how long she plans to stay here. She expects to hold on to the job for a while, however.
"I hope to retire from North Andover," she said.
Reid and her husband, David Reid, have lived in Wenham for many years. They are the parents of Sean, who recently graduated from college and Aly, who is in her final year in college.
She was director of the Wenham Council on Aging for several years and still serves as Town Meeting moderator.
Her roots are in West Virginia, where she lived for her first 18 years.
The Legislature is considering a bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. Such a change would require towns and cities to adopt a "different process" for registering those entitled to vote in local elections but not statewide and presidential contests.
Reid offered another perspective. Non-citizens who pay taxes in a community should be allowed to cast ballots there, she said. After all, their payments help finance the schools, police and fire protection and other services.
"Why not let them vote?" she asked. "They have more of a stake in the community than 16- and 17-year-olds."
Reid leads a staff of three. Suzanne Pelich is the assistant town clerk while Pat Sifferlen is the senior clerk and Angela Ciofolo is the department clerk. Bradshaw described them as "phenomenal."
"I agree," Reid said.