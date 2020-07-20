ANDOVER — The West Elementary School Building Committee will hold a virtual public forum at 7 p.m. Monday to provide information on the West Elementary and Shawsheen School building projects to the community.
“The forum is meant to update residents on the status of the West El building project," said Paula Colby Clements, chair of the school building committee.
“(It's) to go through the process that we have undertaken since the funds to investigate the project were approved at Town Meeting, give an update of where we are at in the process, (and) potential plans on what the building might look like,” she explained.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and Superintendent Sheldon Berman will join project managers and architects for the discussion via the virtual meeting.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Andover TV and can be watched on Comcast 99 and Verizon 43. Residents are encouraged to send questions and comments to scremote@andoverma.us. Questions can be submitted in advance or during the meeting.