Following a police standoff with an armed bank robbery suspect yesterday evening, vehicles on I-495 were met with another obstacle this morning: wet cement.
On Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m., a dump truck spilled wet concrete across all three lanes of the highway in Chelmsford, snarling traffic for people from all over the area for several hours.
“Multiple vehicles have driven through the concrete,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted as troopers arrived on the scene. “All 3 travel lanes are now closed for cleanup of the cement.”
As crews worked, traffic was only able to get by through the breakdown lane.
Then, 40 minutes later, State Police tweeted that the Chelmsford/Lowell Exit 88 was closed, as well.
Finally at around noon, Massachusetts State Police announced that the spill was cleaned by the troopers and all lanes and exits were open.
