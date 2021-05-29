Memorial Day is a state and federal holiday. This year it is observed Monday, May 31.
The following is a list what's open and closed on Memorial Day.
* City and town offices: Closed
* Libraries: Closed
* State offices: Closed
* Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
* Federal, state and local courts: Closed
* Liquor stores: Open
* Restaurants and bars: Open
* Supermarkets: Open
* Convenience stores: Open
* Banks: Closed
* Post offices: Closed
* MBTA (subways and buses): Operating on Sunday schedule.
* Commuter rail: Operating on weekend schedule.