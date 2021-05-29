Memorial Day is a state and federal holiday. This year it is observed Monday, May 31.

The following is a list what's open and closed on Memorial Day.

 

* City and town offices: Closed

* Libraries: Closed

* State offices: Closed

* Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

* Federal, state and local courts: Closed

* Liquor stores: Open 

* Restaurants and bars: Open

* Supermarkets: Open

* Convenience stores: Open

* Banks: Closed

* Post offices: Closed

* MBTA (subways and buses): Operating on Sunday schedule.

* Commuter rail: Operating on weekend schedule.

