METHUEN — Most kids went to school Tuesday on the bus, but for Evan Chaisson, his entourage was a little different.
Evan, 5, was the winner of a ride to school with the police after entering the Nevins Library’s door prize raffle during its kickoff to kindergarten event.
Officer Brandon LaFlamme and Captain Eric Ferreria arrived at Evan’s home on Savoian Drive Sept. 12 to take him to school.
The police department provided one of the brand-new, marked police cruisers.
“We were happy to oblige,” Chief Scott McNamara said. “Based on the smile on Evan’s face he enjoyed it as much as we did!”
Nevins Library, at 305 Broadway, hosted an event in August for children entering kindergarten this fall and their families.
The community fair was meant to prepare the new students and their families.
Children and their families were able to meet Superintendent Brandi Kwong, learn about local organizations, climb on a school bus and hear a story.
