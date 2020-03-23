HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently donated medical supplies to the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in light of the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
"Medical professionals need masks, gloves and gowns to protect themselves and their patients from this virus, and fortunately we had some of those supplies in our facility and were able to donate to support the work the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is doing for our community," Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. "It's important, as our communities address this evolving public health issue, that we all do what we can to help."
Whittier Tech is closed until at least April 7. While the school was closed last week, administrators and educators collected various items to donate to the center.
On Monday, March 23, the school donated 1,300 masks, more than 200 isolation gowns, more than 1,000 gloves and approximately 100 safety glasses to the organization.
The supplies came from the school's medical assisting, health assisting, dental assisting, auto body/collision repair, masonry, carpentry and science programs.
"Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, its staff and clinicians are most grateful for this generous and thoughtful donation of personal protective equipment from Whittier Tech," said Richard Napolitano, senior vice president and external relations/chief development officer at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
YWCA Tribute to Women postponed
LAWRENCE — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts has postponed its 37th Annual Tribute to Women scheduled for May 14. A new date will be forthcoming.
When to be screened for COVID-19
HAVERHILL — Holy Family Hospital posted information about being screened for the coronavirus.
In order to be screened for COVID-19 at Holy Family Hospital, patients must have a lab order from their doctor and symptoms of COVID-19. If you believe you have the virus or that you've been exposed and it is not a medical emergency, consult with your doctor.
Parochial schools now closed until April 7
HAVERHILL — All Archdiocese of Boston parish schools and archdiocesan elementary and high schools are following the governor's orders and closed until April 7.
Parents of children in Catholic schools such as Sacred Hearts School in Bradford are asked to visit the following website for information and links to a variety of educational resources: smore.com/r69a5-the-digital-classroom.
Hampstead Public Library closed
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library is currently closed and is expected to reopen April 6 at 9 a.m. Library Director Rosemary Krol and the Board of Trustees will work with town officials and observe directives from the state and federal level in order to reevaluate the situation in the coming weeks.
Library patrons who have materials at their home may keep them without fear of fines until the library reopens. You can also leave items in the book-drop at the front of the library.
Library card-holders are encouraged to make use of the library's many free online services at HampsteadLibrary.org, where you will find links and directions to downloadable books, many newspapers and full-color digital magazines and access to more than 500 online classes, arts and crafts, language learning and research databases as well as music, movies, TV shows, e-books, and audiobooks.
For questions or more information send email to circulation@HampsteadLibrary.org. WiFi can still be accessed in the library’s parking lot.
NH WIC appointments available by phone
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that in light of recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Women, Infants, and Children program has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct all appointments by phone.
Individuals can apply for assistance by contacting their local WIC office and find the office closest to them at signupwic.com. All appointment types, including certifications and followup appointments, can be completed by phone. Residents who have a scheduled WIC appointment should keep it and expect a phone call from their local WIC office.
The WIC program provides nutrition education and support to help keep pregnant women, new mothers, infants and preschool children healthy and strong. All New Hampshire WIC offices are working to ensure that clients continue to get the services they need.
Families having difficulty getting through to their local WIC office are encouraged to leave a detailed voice message or call the WIC state agency at 1-800-942-4321.
Massachusetts RMV opens 8 locations with new protocols
LAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that eight of its 30 customer service center locations were open as of March 19, including the office in Lawrence.
These locations will be open until further notice: Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield and Worcester.
Hearings will be conducted at Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Springfield and Worcester.
Customers who do not have immediate needs for required in-person services are asked to delay their visits. These RMV locations will prioritize only transactions that cannot be completed online, over the phone or by mail. Customers are also asked to not bring multiple individuals with them. Meanwhile, AAA locations will continue to offer select RMV services to AAA members and road tests will be suspended indefinitely.
Customers visiting the open centers will be issued tickets on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to those customers with transactions that cannot be completed online. Limited tickets will be issued based on capacity and number of customers that can be served realistically through the course of the day. Any remaining customers will be asked to leave and return another day.
More than 40 RMV transactions may be conducted online at mass.gov/rmv. For updates on the COVID-19 response and precautionary measures, visit mass.gov/coronavirus.com.
Commercial license renewals extended
The Registry of Motor Vehicles is implementing a 60-day extension to commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits expired or expiring in March and April. The Service Centers in Milford and Wilmington are open to exclusively perform commercial license/permit transactions.
These initiatives recognize the importance of commercial vehicle drivers to the supply chain during the state of emergency declaration.
All commercial licenses or permits with an expiration date between March 1 and April 30 will have the 60-day extension applied to that customer’s credential.
In addition, in an effort to help customers maintain proper social distancing, as of March 20 the annual motor vehicle safety and emissions inspection expiration dates were extended.
All non-commercial vehicle inspection stickers that expire April 30 (designated by a number 4 on the inspection sticker) must be inspected by June 30.
All motorcycle inspection stickers originally set to expire on May 31 must be inspected by June 30.
The RMV is also extending the time during which newly registered vehicles must be inspected, which is typically within seven days of the date of registration.