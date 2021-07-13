Raindrops keep falling — and falling and falling — across the region.
Nearing the midpoint of July, meteorologist Michael Clair at the National Weather Service said the month thus far is the second rainiest in recorded history, which goes back to 1868.
The wettest start to July was in 1915, 106 years ago, when you could watch a movie on the big screen for 10 cents and buy a gallon of gasoline for just a nickel more.
According to Clair, nearly 7 inches of rain has been recorded during the last 12 days. That's already double the entire monthly average of 3.5 inches.
June, on the other hand, was hot and rather dry. And it was a record-setter itself because even low temperatures were higher than normal -- dropping only to 69 and 74 degrees on the 8th and the 29th respectively.
The month ended up being the third warmest June in history and only an inch of rain fell, Clair said.
It’s not yet clear if the unsteady weather trends have impacted New Hampshire’s notoriously busy summer tourist season. A spokesperson for the Department of Travel and Tourism Development said data is only compiled come fall.
In May, the department projected nearly 3.5 million visitors to spend up to $1.8 billion in the Granite State. The money was expected to help drive an industry rebound to near 2019 levels, before the pandemic, experts said.
Folks in the area later this month and next are more likely to enjoy signature outdoor activities, from the coast to the mountains, according to Clair.
He said the latest August forecasts predict temperatures in the 80s with less precipitation. Until then, pockets of sun will be followed by more rain.
"We'll see some nicer weather Thursday and Friday," he said. "But there's a good chance of rain again Saturday and Sunday."