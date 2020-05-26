WINDHAM — A Windham man, 23, was charged in federal court Tuesday in connection with a complex scheme that used stolen personal information to make money.
According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, information was stolen from people in Massachusetts and across the country.
Jonathan Nguyen, of Windham, was charged with conspiring to engage in wire fraud, access-device fraud and identity theft, according to Lelling.
Lelling said Nguyen and others involved in the scheme used Bitcoin to buy names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, email addresses and passwords, as well as credit card account numbers, expiration dates and other personal information.
“Nguyen and others then used this information to purchase tickets to sporting events and gift cards that Nguyen sold for profit,” Lelling’s statement read.
It went on, “Nguyen also created e-commerce websites for sham companies and obtained payment-card processing capabilities for these sham companies in order to cash out the stolen credit cards.”
Investigators said Nguyen used “various technological means” to evade fraud-detection mechanisms deployed by the internet merchants where he made purchases with the stolen personal information.
Lelling said in his statement that Nguyen faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine upwards of $250,000.
Nguyen’s next court date was not immediately known.