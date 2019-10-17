ANDOVER — The region's storm winds took down a utility pole that landed on a small school bus Thursday morning on North Street and Chandler Road.
There were no children on the bus, and no one was injured, police Lt. Ed Guy said.
The driver escaped out the emergency exit.
The bus is covered with a tree and what was left of the snapped utility pole and some wires, Guy said.
"It's an ongoing situation as National Grid is responding and will have to put up a new pole, put the wires up and such," Guy said.