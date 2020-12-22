ANDOVER — Christmas lights, trees and snowflakes transformed the glass lobby of American Training Inc. into a snowglobe over the weekend.
The nonprofit organization that provides housing, education, training and support services to people with disabilities, youth at risk and adult learners turned wanted to spread extra cheer this year.
So, as snow swirled inside the winter wonderland, passing cars were greeted by Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves who made a special trip from the North Pole to Andover.
The Clauses and elves were even visited by other characters from childhood favorites such as Harry Potter, Peter Pan and The Wizard of Oz over the weekend.