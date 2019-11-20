Winterlights returns to North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER — Winterlights, the multi-week immersive holiday light display which welcomed thousands of visitors when it premiered last year, returns to Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover starting Thursday.
Running through the end of December, the gardens will be illuminated with thousands of shimmering holiday lights and designed light installations. There will also be seasonal entertainment, children’s activities and refreshments for purchase, according to the Trustees, the nonprofit running the estate.
“We saw firsthand so many memories being made at Winterlights during its premiere season last year,” says Trustees President & CEO Barbara Erickson. “We look forward to welcoming even more families, friends and loved ones during this magical time of year and offering a holiday tradition that brings homesteads and designed gardens to life in the winter months.”
The experience at the Stevens-Coolidge Place — an early 20th century country estate — will add a grove of lighted trees in Helen’s Meadow to this year’s tour path, as well offer a children’s area, inspired by classic children’s book by Jan Brett, "The Mitten," on the Hemlock Lawn. This interactive woodland creature feature will allow the young and young at heart to become a part of the story.
Winterlights displays will also take place at Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton this year.
Tickets will be available at Stevens-Coolidge Place Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29, with free parking and shuttle service to the event from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace.
Tickets are on sale now at thetrustees.org/winterlights. Ticket prices are $12 for Trustees members and $17 for non-members. Children under 12 are free. Pre-registration required. All properties will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit volunteer.trustees.org for opportunities.