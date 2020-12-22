METHUEN – A 10-year-old Methuen girl motivated to help others this holiday season was awestruck by a recent show of support from a dozen local business owners.
After learning about the Kindness Collaborative — a group that helps connect people with goods and services across the region — fourth-grader Jaidyn Stultz thought up a project of her own.
She wanted to feed the homeless, she said, and stuff stockings for them with toiletries and other necessities.
In the spirit of the holidays, she expanded her efforts to include a toy drive for underprivileged children. She recruited a lifelong friend, 10-year-old Ellie Miller, also of Methuen.
“The girls really took off with this. They have loved talking about it and planning,” said Jaidyn’s mom, Cyndie Fortier. “Collecting the donations from people they know, and even strangers who found out about it, has really been a great experience.”
Katelyn Fancy, a close friend of Fortier’s and an owner of Royal Cutlets in Salem, New Hampshire, knew she was in a position to give the girls a boost.
With deep roots in the community, Fancy contacted other small business owners to see who wanted to donate.
“This little girl is absolutely incredible. From the second she wakes up until she goes to bed, she’s doing some kind of donation or collecting things,” Fancy said. “To see a young child do something so big, that it actually inspires the adults, it’s a crazy domino effect.”
Fancy found herself with $1,000 in hand – from restaurants, contractors, car care centers and insurance companies – and a plan to surprise Jaidyn with her biggest toy haul yet.
Joined by her two young nephews, Fancy said the trio went to Walmart to fill as many carts as they could with toys paid for by the area businesses. They filled the lobby of Royal Cutlets and told Jaidyn and her mom to come by.
Piles of board games, balls, Play Doh, and more made Jaidyn’s jaw drop. She was accompanied by her friend Ellie, in matching tie-dye shirts that shared their mantra – “be kind.”
Jaidyn said simply, “I like helping people, and I think it’s a nice thing to do, to help others.”
“Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s what this is all about,” Fortier said. “We’re so thankful for the people who have gotten involved.”
Sean Nadeau, owner of Scott's Roofing in Derry, sweetened the night by showing up with a check for $2,500.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Especially in tough times like this, we’ve got to help each other out when we can.”