Dressed in sweatpants, bright new sneakers and a gray winter coat, Ethan Rosa, 11, took the witness stand.
A judge was to his left, jurors to the right, and a prosecutor stood in front of him.
And about 25 feet away sat his father, Emilio DeLarosa, the man who choked and strangled his mother to death when Ethan was in bed with her at age 4.
Friday morning, Wanda’s mother and Ethan’s grandmother told the boy, “You don’t need to be afraid anymore.”
Millie Rosa of Lawrence said she told him, “You made justice for your mom.”
On Thursday, DeLarosa, 38, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Wanda Rosa, 29, who he strangled to death in front of Ethan on Sept. 12, 2016.
The three were sleeping together in bed at Wanda’s 5 Tudor St. apartment in Methuen. She had a no abuse order against DeLarosa at the time and other restraining orders in the past.
He attacked Wanda after she got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.
Jurors in Salem Superior Court found DeLarosa, of Lawrence, guilty of murder with “extreme atrocity and cruelty.” He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility or parole.
Millie Rosa, who attended the entire four-day trial with her family, couldn’t stop crying after hearing the verdict.
“They were tears of happiness. We got justice. He will never hurt another person. He will never hurt another child. That is the best part,” she said.
“We cried and we suffered a lot because we miss my baby girl. ... We had been praying, letting God handle everything. I’m glad he made the right decision,” she said.
Ethan, the sole witness to the murder, topped the prosecution’s witness list at DeLarosa’s trial. He told jurors DeLarosa “killed” his mother after an argument — and how he tried to get his father to stop.
“She was amazing, a caring kind and beautiful soul. ... But with him, she didn’t see the bad,” Millie of her daughter concerning her troubled relationship with DeLarosa.
For more than six years, as the case slowly moved to trial, Millie said she and Ethan developed a very special friendship with prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office.
“Kate and the girls,” said Millie, referring to Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall and fellow staffers. “They built a beautiful relationship with him.”
Ethan, now a fifth-grader in Lawrence, has spent five years in therapy. He suffered from nightmares which have stopped, though he did have trouble sleeping after he testified, said Millie, who is now raising him.
“He’s doing good in school. I call him ‘Superman,’” she said.
“I always tell him, ‘Remember you are Superman. You look like your mother when you smile and when you talk.’”
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker attended parts of the trial and was present for Thursday’s guilty verdict.
He lauded the work of MacDougall, fellow Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick, who previously prosecuted DeLarosa for domestic violence against Rosa, and Mikki Defeo, another prosecutor who worked closely with Millie and her family. Also present throughout the trial was Jennifer Capone, who is now a prosecutor but was previously a victim witness advocate who worked with the family.
A loved one’s murder, and the criminal and court process that follows, is “an incredibly tragic experience.”
“From a prosecutorial standpoint, they did everything they were supposed to-to merit a just verdict,” Tucker said.
Millie said the last time she spoke to Wanda, her daughter FaceTimed her to tell her she won $500 cash at real estate course she was taking. Wanda was smiling, laughing and on top of the world.
She hopes Wanda will be remembered as “a friendly, caring and lovable” person who was “there for everybody.”
Especially Ethan.
“She loved Ethan so much. So so much,” Millie said.
