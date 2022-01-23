METHUEN — In what’s seen as a new dawn for city police, members of the superior officers’ union say they want to “open the channels of communication and work forward together” with the mayor and City Council.
“The time has come to move on and close this chapter and we collectively look forward to a new positive beginning,” reads a letter signed by the recently elected executive board of the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association and sent this week.
Sgt. James Moore is the the president of the superior officers’ union, which is made up of 24 top Methuen officers within the ranks.
The letter, sent to Mayor Neil Perry and City Council President D.J. Beauregard, comes after years of dissent between the city and superior officers union over a contract battle.
“I absolutely believe it is a new era,” Perry said Friday. “We need to put what happened behind us.”
Councilor Steve Saba said the letter has him “cautiously optimistic.”
“Finally, now it looks like we are going to move forward,” Saba said Friday.
A 2017 union contract would have paid MPD superior officers exorbitant salaries if not realized by city officials in 2018 and then challenged by the City Council. That contract would have inflated salaries as much as 183% a year for superior police officers, which equates to as much as $432,295 in pay before overtime.
Those officers would have become some of the highest paid public officials in the country, threatening to bankrupt the city.
However, an arbitrator’s decision pointed to former union president Capt. Greg Gallant and former Police Chief Joseph Solomon for their roles in inserting language into the 2017 contract.
The superior officers’ union in the letter this week also officially notified the city they do not intend to appeal the arbitrator’s decision and “will not seek any additional court litigation.”
The union stressed their primary goal is to move forward “working to reestablish the productive relationship our group had previously long enjoyed with the City and its citizens.”
“Our members stand dedicated to this department and the City which we serve. We understand change will not occur overnight, however, we are committed to do what it takes to achieve this goal,” read the letter, signed by Moore, union Vice President Lt. Joseph Rynne, Secretary Sgt. Matthew Mueskes and Treasurer Sgt. Scott Lever.
Gallant, the previous president of the superior officers’ association, recently resigned from his union leadership role. He remains on administrative leave from the department.
Saba described the contract issue as a “dark cloud” the city has been under.
“It’s been a long haul,” he said. “I saw a lot of people get hurt and reputations get destroyed,”
Perry said the focus will remain “moving the city forward” and conducting fair equitable negotiations with the unions.
“I saw that letter as a good first step,” he said. “Now we have to sit down at the table and put the words into action.”
