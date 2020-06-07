METHUEN — State police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 495 north, just south of Exit 48, that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Worcester woman Sunday morning.
The accident occurred about 6:26 a.m. when the woman, who was driving a 2018 Honda HRV, crossed from the left lane into the right, striking a 2008 Chevy Aveo from behind, according to a press release. Both vehicles rolled over.
The Honda came to final rest upside down over the guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway. The Chevy, which was traveling north in the right lane, landed in the median, the release said.
The woman driving the Honda – who was not wearing a seat belt – was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported by MedFlight to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Chevy, a 40-year-old Lawrence woman, was transported to LGH with minor injuries.
Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.