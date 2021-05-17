METHUEN — A 60-year-old woman was severely injured after getting struck by a car as she attempted to walk across Route 28, or Broadway, between Oakland Avenue and Horne Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Methuen Police Department.
Spokesman Capt. Randy Haggar said Monday afternoon that the woman is in critical condition at Beth Israel Hospital with multiple internal injuries and a severe compound leg fracture.
He said the accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
According to the statement, the woman attempted to cross Broadway when she was struck by a 2006 Toyota Scion, operated by a 64-year-old male.
The woman was thrown several feet, landing on the pavement, according to police. She received severe life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Haggar said there was no crosswalk where the woman crossed and that speed does not appear to be a factor.
This crash remains under investigation by Methuen police Officers Matthew Tarness and Felicia Bistany with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.