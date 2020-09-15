WINDHAM — Police and firefighters recently responded to a home on Heritage Hill Road after a husband reported that his wife may set his clothes on fire, according to Windham police Capt. Michael Caron.
Caron explained how police have responded “several times” during the past few months over “domestic related issues,” including the night before the wife’s arrest.
Caitlin Robbins was charged Sept. 8 with arson and criminal mischief, police records show.
“Apparently on the day of the arson she was home alone,” Caron said, noting that the husband called 911 from an undisclosed location at 10:45 a.m. to say he believed she was going to ignite his clothing.
Police said the man’s belongings in the master bedroom closet appeared to be damaged by smoke, but Robbins extinguished any possible flames herself before first responders arrived.
“She then left the residence and was located in the backyard by responding officers,” Caron said.
A court date for Robbins to answer to the charges was not immediately set.