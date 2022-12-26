METHUEN — A 4-week-old kitten found trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence last month has been adopted after being nursed back to health at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, in Methuen.
Aptly named Hubcat, the kitten now calls Southern New Hampshire home. He was welcomed by Sarah Maillet and a tuxedo cat brother named Leo DiCatPrio.
Lawrence animal control officers were attempting to catch the kitten and his siblings when Hubcat got scared and hid in the tire, where he became stuck. He was taken to a local veterinary office, where doctors knew he needed more advanced care than they were able to provide, so they called the MSPCA, workers there said.
MSPCA veterinarians were initially concerned that the tiny kitten would need to have his injured leg amputated, but they were able to save it. They did, however, need to amputate two of his toes.
His foster family said Hubcat is bright and resilient. He has learned to walk just fine without the missing toes and has even started kneading with his formerly injured foot.
Winter/spring author series planned
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will present its Winter/Spring 2023 Author Series beginning Jan. 8 (in-person) with Sandell Morse, author of “The Spiral Shell: A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II.”
On Feb. 26 via Zoom, Rabbi Barbara Aiello, author of “The Lost and Isolated Jews of Southern Italy,” will discuss Jewish presence in southern Italy.
On March 13, via Zoom, Margarita Gokun Silver, author of “I Named My Dog Pushkin,” will talk about leaving the Soviet Union.
On April 23, in-person, Rachel Miranda, author of “The World at Our Table,” will discuss recipes and sharing home-cooked meals.
On May 21, Rhonda Fink-Whitman, author of “94 Maidens,” will talk about the fate of schoolgirls in Nazi-occupied Poland.
All programs begin at 10 a.m. In-person events will be preceded by a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. Temple Emanu-El is located at 514 Main St.
To register or for more information contact Lisa Anthony at office@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861.
Temple Emanu-El service honors King
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El at 514 Main St will hold its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
The service can also be viewed on Zoom at zoom.us/j/648219501, Temple Emanu-El’s YouTube channel, and HC Media.
This annual service, celebrating the life and legacy of King in song and prayer, is presented by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church. The service will follow the weekly Sabbath liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate. The Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir), conducted by Broekhuysen, and the Calvary Baptist Church Praise Team, under the direction of Walter Medley III, will present musical selections in celebration of King.
Calvary Baptist Church celebrates King
HAVERHILL — Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 13 Ashland St. The MLK art gallery will open at 2 p.m. and will feature youth artists, an MLK quilt, and Civil Rights Movement information. All are invited.
Special musical guest is Elder Terrence Haynes and Voice of Praise of Springfield. Evangelist Angela Farris will serve as Mistress of Ceremony.
Special Drum Major for Justice Award Honoree is Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Calvary Youth Choir. The Rev. Kenneth M. Young will serve as host pastor.
The fellowship hall will be transformed into a gallery that will showcase sponsors, essays by local students, and the works of area Black artists.
Funds raised through sponsorship support a Scholarship fund and outreach ministries (feeding the hungry, food pantry and others).
