ANDOVER — A Malden woman was indicted this week on charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
The chargers follow a fatal car crash on Sept. 12, 2021 on I-93 South in Andover, that resulted in the death of Michael Sullivan, according to spokesperson from the Essex Attorney General’s office.
Maria Peguero, 34, was also charged with motor vehicle homicide.
Sullivan, 64, of Manchester, N.H., was born in Lowell and was the son of a former Tewksbury police chief, according to his obituary. He worked at Logan International Airport in Boston as an airport operations crew member.
Peguero will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on May 2.
