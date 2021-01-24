HAVERHILL — A 51-year-old Haverhill woman died after a "white powder" believed to be fentanyl, was found when the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments responded to a medical call at 146 Eighth Avenue Saturday morning.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the presence of the powder activated a response from the hazardous materials emergency response team. Once the substance was tested, Laliberty said, equipment indicated it was likely fentanyl.
According to Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, whose office investigates all sudden deaths, the woman was a resident of the home.